Since Wee Ka Siong insisted it was a BN decision to stay in PN until next GE which is still valid, MCA should fulfil its promise to sack UMNO from BN for going against BN consensus.

MCA President Wee Ka Siong responded to Najib’s jibe that MCA is ungrateful for supporting The PN governement by justifying it was a BN decision to stay in PN until next GE which is still valid. Wee said that the BN supreme council meeting last year March has resolved to join PN government until the next GE.

I hereby challenge MCA to make good on their promise to sack UMNO from BN since UMNO has openly go against the BN consensus to stay in PN.

Former MCA President Liow Tiong Lai had said in 2018 that MCA will sack UMNO from BN if UMNO forged an alliance with PAS. However MCA did not fulfil their promise to sack UMNO and have now form an alliance with PAS in the PN government.

UMNO decision to pull support from Prime Minister Muhyiddin and PN without consulting BN component parties is a gross misconduct. If MCA still have any dignity left, Wee Ka Siong should immediately call for a BN Supreme Council Meeting and sack UMNO from BN for their unilateral decision to quit PN which is against the BN consensus.

Chong Zhemin DAP PERAK PUBLICITY SECRETARY & SA FOR KERANJI

Media statement by Chong Zhemin in Ipoh on Monday, 9th August 2021