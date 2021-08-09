I hope the police will stop senseless act and instead work in the interest of the country and her people

I was called to the Dang Wangi police station this morning to give a 112 statement about the Parliament protest.

The whole investigation lasted 45 minutes where I was asked 48 questions and cooperated with the police.

I am being investigated under the Peaceful Assembly Act but it can be padded out to include the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

In my opinion, this is a criminal waste of time and resources when we should all be focused on keeping the raging pandemic under control.

Every lawmaker has an office in Parliament and the police cannot block the roads as it amounts to abuse of powers.

In fact, it’s nothing but intimidation and harassment by the bully boys in uniforms.

The actual fact is that their job is to ensure we have uninterrupted access to our respective offices in the Parliament building.

The police have been calling up activists, students, lawmakers and even Suhakam commissioners who were out on the streets last Saturday to monitor the Lawan protest.

This witch hunt has been ongoing for months and is a grave violation of our freedom of expression, assembly and speech.

I hope the police will stop such senseless act and instead work in the interest of the country and her people.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Monday, 9th August 2021