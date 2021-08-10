When can new daily Covid-19 cases be brought down to triple-digit numbers and daily Covid-19 deaths brought down to double-digit numbers?

Is there anyone in the Muhyiddin government who can and dare to answer these questions?

In the last five days from from 5th to 9th August, 1,106 people died of Covid-19 and we will break the 11,000-mark for Covid-19 deaths today.

As I had remarked before, we are heading towards a 64th National Day on August 31 with over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases and over 15,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Can we avert these calamitous figures, which will cloud our 64th National Day with unprecedented tragic colours?

Before emergency was declared on January 11, 2021, there were 80 Covid-19 deaths in the first 10 days of January 2021, averaging a daily death rate of eight people day. During the emergency from January 11 to August 1, 2021, there were 8,473 Covid-19 deaths, averaging a daily toll rate of 42 deaths – an increase of fatality rate by more than five times.

When will Malaysia return to the pre-Emergency era Covid-19 pandemic?

On Saturday, we were the world’s top No. 13th country in daily new Covid-19 deaths when we recorded 210 deaths, but we shot up on Sunday to world’s No. 7th country when Malaysia set a new record for daily deaths with 360 Covid-19 deaths. The fatality rate was lowered yesterday when we recorded 212 deaths but we were still ranked as world’s top 11th country with the most daily Covid-19 deaths.

Before the emergency, the daily new Covid-19 caseloads in the first 10 days of January ranged from 1,704 cases on January 3 to 3,027 on January 7, but we have now set a new record for 20,889 daily new Covid-19 cases on August 6. Is this the peak for the present wave or there will be a new peak?

The challenge of the policy makers is, firstly to bring the daily new Covid-19 cases and daily Covid-19 deaths to pre-emergency period, and secondly, to bring new daily Covid-19 cases down to triple-digit numbers and daily Covid-19 deaths down to double-digit numbers.

When can both these goals be achieved?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 10th August 2021