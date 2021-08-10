Hamzah Zainuddin should remain objective instead of prejudicial towards our reports on political corruption

We refer to the statement by the Home Minister, Dato’ Seri Hamzah Zainudin, with regards to the Whatsapp message offering us ministerial positions and money to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

We are appalled that the Home Minister has instructed the police to investigate the authenticity of our reports to the authorities instead of focusing on the incident itself. The Home Minister also stated that action will be taken if the reports made were false and slanderous.

Clearly, the Home Minister was insinuating that the reports made by us were false and slanderous.

We wish to inform the Home Minister that Pakatan Harapan MPs have no interest or time in dirty political tactics and treachery. Our focus during this health and economic crisis is on the wellbeing of the rakyat. The Home Minister can investigate all he wants and we have nothing to hide.

The Whatsapp message received by us is a matter of fact. The issue is of national importance because the vote of no confidence will be taking place soon in parliament. Therefore, we have performed our civic duty to report the issue to the relevant authorities.

The Perikatan Nasional government should condemn any act of corruption, in fact we implore the MACC to submit a formal report to parliament on this matter, so that it can be debated. Such an incident only serves to tarnish our great nation.

The Home Minister ought to take the reports seriously without any prejudice. The government has all the necessary powers and facilities to investigate and ensure no political corruption takes place.

Instead, the Home Minister has shown his political bias and apathy towards the issue. This is unsurprising coming from a Minister who wanted to appoint “budak kita” into senior police positions.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Khoo Poay Tiong MP for Kota Melaka

Joint media statement by M Kula Segaran and Khoo Poay Tiong in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 10th August 2021