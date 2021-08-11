Police should not misuse their powers by trampling on the constitutional rights of Malaysians to freedom of speech and expression

The swift and draconian actions by the police against four persons over claims they insulted the Kedah Mentri Besar Mohammad Sanusi Md Nor have shocked and revolted Malaysians, in particular the way a 61-year-old senior citizen who had called Sanusi “stupid” for his remark about containers being used as a morgue had been arrested in Lenggeng in Negri Semibilan and dragged to Kedah for investigations.

It is time that the Inspector-General of Police, Acryl Sani Abdullah intervene and be mindful of the image the police want to project – that the police is a friend and protector of the citizen and not officialdom and that Malaysia is not a police state – and ensure that the police image is not undermined by over-zealous police personnel who misconstrue their role and duties.

After all, Sanusi Nor has full access to civil action to clear his name.

The call by a civil society coalition for health and police services to be scrutinised by Parliament Special Select Committees to ensure accountability and impartiality of their services is most timely and appropriate as the police action on the Kedah Mentri Besar’s rash and unwise remarks could only undermine public trust and police image.

The police officials responsible for the arrests across states over the Kedah Mentri Besar’s remarks at a time of Covid-19 pandemic should be hauled up before the Parliamentary Select Committee to justify their inconsiderate and draconian actions.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 11th August 2021