Open bribery on national TV shameful, PM must respect Constitution and resign

It is high time that PN leaders openly ditch beleaguered Prime Minister Mahiaddin Yasin after his open bribery on national television.

These leaders must reject this move, think carefully and declare support for Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the legitimate Prime Minister.

Anwar has given a lot to the struggles for the people and it is only fair that he be given the opportunity to fix the damages cause to the nation by the incompetent Perikatan Nasional government.

Yesterday, Mahiaddin’s spectacle was a last ditch effort to save his job after all else had failed. It was an admission on his part that he has lost the confidence as PM. The Federal Constitution says he should resign.

All his offers yesterday, including that the Opposition Leader be made a senior Minister was proposed by the opposition some time back but we were snubbed. Now that the government has actually collapsed by virtue of the Federal Constitution (FC), the PM has agreed to it. Too little, too late.

There are 12,000 Malaysians dead due to Covid19.

Our daily Covid19 cases have breached a record 21,468.

Unemployment has risen, there are no policies to create new jobs and our FDIs are down more than 50%.

There is no more time. This Perikatan Nasional government has been deemed incompetent and unable to govern anymore. The change must be now if we are to get this nation back on track.

Since the PM on national TV has admitted that he no longer commands the majority support, there is no longer a need to have a vote of confidence in Parliament. The question of who would be replacement if the PM is voted out is not for the PM to ask or speculate. The FC does not talk about the PM resigning only if a successor or one who has the support of a majority of the Dewan rakyat, is identified. That is not written in the FC.

The provisions of the Constitution and its laws are clear about this.

The Yang di Pertuan Agong (YDPA) can reject any request for dissolution of parliament as Covid19 situation is dire, which means the PM has to resign, this is the law.

Malaysia needs to bounce back from this mockery of a government, blatant offers of bribery and incompetency if it intends to be looked at highly by all its people with pride and to be respected by the international community.

I urge the PM to end making a mockery of the Constitution and also dragging the Institution of the Yang di Pertuan Agong into disrepute.

Enough is enough.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Saturday, 14th August 2021