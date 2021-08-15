PH together with the opposition bloc comprising 105 MPs should not waste time but adopt a big tent approach to reclaim the mandate as a constitutionally elected government by Malaysians

PH together with the opposition bloc comprising 105 MPs should not waste time but adopt a big tent approach to reclaim their mandate as a constitutionally elected government by the people. Only by starting from a base of 105 Opposition MPs, can the PH Plus MPs reclaim the 2018 general election mandate that was robbed by a backdoor government comprising parties who were rejected by the people.

Both Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal bear the responsibility to work together to return the mandate of the people. There must be a real alternative to the failed PN government that caused the record number of infections and deaths as well as failing to pull the economy out of the economic recession. Sticking to the failed PN government is not the solution to the problem the nation is facing, when the entire PN government is the problem.

PH Presidential Council Had Allowed Leaders The Liberty To Discuss And Talk To Opponents Except For The Top 3 Leaders In PH Who Must Consult Each Other Before Doing So.

In response to anti-DAP media reports trying to spin DAP MPs Tony Pua and Ong Kian Ming having discussions with PN Ministers, as negative against them and also the DAP, I wish to disclose the decision made by the PH Presidential Council. The PH Presidential Council had allowed all leaders the liberty to discuss and talk to opponents on the political situation except for the top 3 leaders in PH who must consult each other before doing so.

Except for the top 3 leaders from DAP, PKR and Amanah, many MPs and leaders from all 3 parties in PH have on their own accord held many discussions on their own with political opponents. However, such discussions are subject to both approval from their respective party leadership and the PH Presidential Council for it to take effect. DAP members should not allow these anti-DAP media reports portraying DAP unfavourably to divide us.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 15th August 2021