Malaysia needs Anwar Ibrahim as new Prime Minister to bring in new team and new policies to end the carnage of Covid-19 pandemic and ignite anew the Malaysian Dream

Malaysia needs Anwar Ibrahim as new Prime Minister of Malaysia to bring in a new team and new policies to end the carnage of Covid-19 pandemic and ignite anew the Malaysian Dream as Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri had been public face of the government mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic which had caused over 12,500 deaths and 1.4 million Covid-19 cases.

Unless there is new leadership and new policies, Malaysia is heading towards over 15,000 deaths and over 1.7 million Covid-19 cases when we grimly mark our 64th National Day on August 31.

There will be no change of policy direction whether on the Covid-19 pandemic, economic revival or breakaway from the nation-building policies which have caused more and more observers to remark that Malaysia is stuck in the trajectory towards a failed state.

Ismail Sabri as Prime Minister will mean more of the same policies of kakistocracy and kleptocracy which can only end up in Malaysia as a failed state.

Malaysia needs a new Prime Minister and a new leadership where Malaysians, regardless of ethnicity, religion, region or politics, can again dream the Malaysian Dream of Malaysia as a world-class great nation and to take steps to fulfil Bapa Malaysia’s aspiration to make Malaysia “a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world”.

Since 1970, the GDP of Malaysia has increased 90 times but Indonesia has increased by 117 times, Vietnam 122 times, China 163 times, Singapore 175 times and South Korea 178 times.

After the past 50 years, both Singapore and Vietnam have overtaken Malaysia in having larger GDPs.

In 50 years’ time, will we be overtaking other countries and will more countries be overtaking us?

We want a Prime Minister and a new leadership planning for Malaysia in 2070 and not worrying about their survival in Parliament or just how to gain control of Covid-19 pandemic.

A Prime Minister and leadership for the future of all Malaysians – today and tomorrow!

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 16th August 2021