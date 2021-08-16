Juru One Hope Centre will stop giving out first dose vaccination from Wednesday due to vaccine shortages, during this critical juncture of vaccination administration centres (PPV) terminating services, PH elected representatives must boldly speak up to make up for State Government officials who have failed to perform to put the rakyat’s interest first

The coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), Khairy Jamaluddin says Malaysia is on track to achieve the target of 50% of the adult population being fully vaccinated this month. Whilst Penang’s target is 100% of its adult population being vaccinated by September, Penangites want the 100% target achieved much earlier before Merdeka Day. There is no reason for Penang’s delay when the Klang Valley has already achieved 104.2% as compared to Penang’s 69.5% on 14 August. However, Malaysians would like to be informed about the impact of the current vaccine supply shortages.

The Penang One Hope Centre PPV in Juru will stop giving out first dose vaccination from Wednesday due to vaccine shortages. Loh Guan Lye Hospital PPV has already stopped vaccination but for 2nd doses, which are delayed by 7 days due to vaccine supply disruption. The lack of mobile PPVs in some state constituencies have also raised questions of double standards. This is not the performance that will enable PICK to achieve 100% of the adult population receiving the first dose in Penang before Merdeka Day.

The rakyat has expressed unhappiness at the complete silence from the relevant authorities. Whilst the Federal government may be more concerned about political interests, state government officials must step up to at least try to fill in the gap during this period. During this critical juncture of Vaccination Administration Centres(PPV) terminating services, PH elected representatives must boldly speak up to make up for state government officials who have failed to perform and to put the rakyat’s interest first.

If the Federal government cannot disclose how many more PPVs in the state are suspending vaccination services pending logistic management of vaccine delivery being sorted out, the state government officials cannot remain silent to prevent being labelled as no different from the Federal government. At a time when daily infections in Penang are still high at 1,111 with a record 24 deaths, there is a desperate demand for vaccines. The public is angry when their vaccination appointments are deferred or suspended.

Four PPVs have been closed for appointments for second-dose vaccine recipients, at Balik Pulau sports complex, Balai Rakyat Bayan Baru, Pesta site in Sungai Nibong and Dewan Millennium in Kepala Batas. Vaccine appointments for next week have been rescheduled to the following week because of a disruption in the supply of the Pfizer vaccine to the state beginning on August 12. This gives rise to questions about what happened to the purchase of an additional 8 million Sinovac vaccines from Pharmaniaga delivered by this month?

Lack of transparency and accountability as well as poor governance are one of the causes of this failed PN government under Prime Minister Mahiaddin Md Yassin. That is why the total lockdown and Emergency Proclamation emphasising centralisation and opaque policies has caused the surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths to exceed 1.4 million and 12,510 respectively. In contrast to the Federal government, the state government must take the lead and show what transparency and accountability can do for the interests of the people of Penang.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Monday, 16th August 2021