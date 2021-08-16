DAP commends Tan Sri Mahiaddin Md Yassin for taking the correct constitutional step following his resignation as Prime Minister after losing his parliamentary majority

DAP commends Tan Sri Mahiaddin Md Yassin for taking the correct constitutional step following his resignation as Prime Minister after losing his parliamentary majority. During his 17 months in power Mahiaddin tried hard but fell short in handling the triple crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession and political instability.

The new Prime Minister faces huge challenges and will have to do a far better job in dealing with the triple crisis, particularly to save lives and livelihoods badly affected by the surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The National Immunisation Programme(PICK) must be accelerated to ensure herd immunity is achieved by inoculation and not infection, a COVID-19 Reset Plan launched to shift from containment of COVID-19 to mitigation by living with COVID-19 and an Economic Normalisation Plan implemented to put Malaysia back on recovery track with emphasis on jobs, reopening the economy and regular financial aid to businesses and unemployed.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 16th August 2021