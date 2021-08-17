Chaos cannot be allowed to win over competence – Juru One Hope Centre PPV has been restored first dose vaccination services from Wednesday and all Vaccination Administration Centres (PPV) should complain to PH elected representatives for any disruption in vaccine supply

The number of 19,740 new COVID-19 cases and 274 deaths on 16 August with a grim 1,424,639 cumulative cases and a total death toll of 12,784 deaths accompanies an equally disturbing fact of 1,047 cases in ICU beds and 520 patients requiring intubation. With such a high number of ICU and intubation cases, the death toll will remain high for the foreseeable future.

Further Malaysia is still stuck in a vicious cycle of community infection with the positivity rate reaching a record high of 15.17% on 16 August, more than three times above the recommended 5% by the World Health Organisation(WHO). Out of 130,113 tests done, the positivity rate of 15.17% indicates that there is not enough testing done to reduce the number of infections in accordance with WHO’s recommended large scale implementation of the Find, Test, Trace, Isolate and Support plus vaccination (FTTIS+V).

The mass screening exercise must be expanded to at least 1% of the population or 320,000 tests daily in Malaysia so that infections can be caught early with isolation and treatment. The WHO recommends FTTIS+V as one the preventive measures against mass outbreaks in the future. Herd immunity should be achieved solely through inoculation, not by both infection and inoculation.

On a brighter note, the Penang One Hope Centre PPV in Juru has restored its first dose vaccination services from Wednesday. This Juru PPV was previously informed that the first dose of Pfizer vaccine will have to be stopped from Wednesday due to vaccine shortages. However prompt action was taken by the relevant authorities to restore vaccine supplies to this PPV to allow them to function as normal.

Whilst this is welcomed, similar action should be taken to restore vaccines to other PPVs facing disruption of vaccine supplies so that they can continue to operate. Vaccination is the only protection and must be accelerated at all costs with the vicious Delta variants running wild. Any delays in vaccination can possibly cost loss of lives.

PPVs facing vaccine shortages are encouraged to complain to their local PH elected representatives who will speak up to resolve the problem. For too long PH elected representatives have relied on internal channels to no avail. The time has come to show that we have the rakyat’s interests at heart on such a critical matter of life and death. Chaos cannot be allowed to win over competence.

DAP hopes that the four PPVs that have been closed for appointments for second-dose vaccine recipients, at Balik Pulau sports complex, Balai Rakyat Bayan Baru, Pesta site in Sungai Nibong and Dewan Millennium in Kepala Batas can be quickly reopened. Vaccine appointments for next week have been rescheduled to the following week because of a disruption in the supply of the Pfizer vaccine to the state beginning on August 12. With a high 1,251 cases and 19 new deaths in Penang on 16 August, Penangites do not have the luxury to wait at the risk of exposing themselves to both infection and death.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Tuesday, 17th August 2021