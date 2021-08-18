Loh Guan Lye Hospital PPV has COVID-19 vaccine supply restored and resumed 2nd dose vaccination services

The Director-General of Health Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah has revealed that more than 98% of COVID-19 cases are those with mild Category 1 and 2 symptoms. He even revealed that vaccination does not provide 100% protection with 80 deaths who are partially vaccinated, and 4 deaths fully vaccinated out of 12,993 deaths analysed. For this reason, vaccination still provides the best protection and should be accelerated.

DAP hopes that the four Vaccine Administration Centres or PPVs that have been closed for appointments for second-dose vaccine recipients, at Balik Pulau sports complex, Balai Rakyat Bayan Baru, Pesta site in Sungai Nibong and Dewan Millennium in Kepala Batas can be quickly reopened. Every day’s delay is critical and may expose the public to infection or even risk of death.

I had mentioned publicly on 16 August that the Loh Guan Lye Hospital PPV had terminated their services for 2nd dosage vaccination for at least 7 days and the Penang One Hope Charity Centre PPV in Juru forced to terminate services for the first dose of Pfizer vaccine from 18 August due to vaccine shortages.

Yesterday, the Penang One Hope Charity PPV in Juru had their vaccine supplies restored to allow this PPV to function as normal to give the first dose of vaccines. I had just been informed that Loh Guan Lye Hospital PPV has also resumed vaccine supplies today allowing vaccination for 2nd doses.

Any PPVs in Penang facing vaccine supply problems should complain to their PH elected representatives. PH elected representatives will act and do so publicly on behalf of their constituents by not keeping quiet in the face of inaction or supply disruption.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Wednesday, 18th August 2021