15 Parliamentary Questions for the new government of the day

I have submitted my 15 Parliamentary Questions for the new government of the day to answer in the upcoming Parliamentary session starting from 6th September 2021 to 30 September 2021. I will continue to carry out my responsibility as a member of Parliament and bring up the voices of P195 Bandar Kuching to Parliament, especially to get answers and policy direction from the new government when it comes to issues of public interest especially on Covid-19 and the economy.

My questions will focus on 3 main issue which is health, education, and progress of obtaining our Sarawak rights under the previous Ministry of Sabah & Sarawak Affairs even in the midst of Covid-19.

One of the things that I will bring to Parliament is on the governments plan to implement electoral reforms to provide a safer voting environment for the people in view of the upcoming Sarawak State Elections and possible General Elections as early as next year.

I strongly believe that a conventional election during this pandemic will be disastrous, and an election must not be called until all necessary electoral reforms are implemented to protect the safety and health of all Sarawakians and ensure that all can exercise their democratic right to vote in a safer environment.

This should be a priority and must be implemented immediately if not the government is being irresponsible and risking the people’s life as well as limiting our democratic right to vote.

On top of that, I will be questioning the new government on their new direction in terms of dealing with Covid-19 and the economy. I strongly believe there has to be a “reset” in our approach toward Covid-19 in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and overwhelmed health care facilities especially in State with low vaccine coverage and low capacity to expands their ICU capacity.

We cannot be doing the same thing over and over again which has proven to fail especially under the previous PN government.

This will of course include the government’s plan to re-open schools safely in the midst of the pandemic and help those students who have been left behind catch up the lost year and a half especially those that couldn’t follow the home-based learning system. All these decisions must be based on science and data and the government must have a comprehensive plan to deal with this as we approach 3rd October 2021.

Finally, I would also demand a report card from the Ministry of Sabah & Sarawak Affairs especially what the Special Council on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) that was formed under the PN government has done throughout these 1.5 years. The Covid-19 pandemic cannot be made as an excuse for this important ministry not to function and the people have every right to know at least the progress of the implementation of the 17 out of 21 things that was agreed upon under the Pakatan Harapan government.

Regardless of who the Prime Minister and who the government will be in the coming few days, I will continue to play my part as a member of Parliament to the best of my capacity and hope that the government truly focused on coming up with a strong Covid-19 and economic plan for the people.

There must be a “reset” in our approach including having “health” in every policy the government comes up with. Every decision must be evidence-based, certain and clear to lead us out of this crisis.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Thursday, 19th August 2021