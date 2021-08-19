The GPS has once again failed the people of Sarawak in its decision to support Ismail Sabri as the new Prime Minister

The GPS has once again failed the people of Sarawak in its decision to support Ismail Sabri as the new Prime Minister.

Abang Jo’s statement yesterday that the GPS is “leaving it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to decide” was a pathetic attempt to pull wools over Sarawakians’ eyes, i.e. to give a misperception that the GPS did not support Ismail Sabri as their choice of PM candidate which they actually did.

All doubts created by Abang Jo’s statement is quickly put to rest when the Palace invited 114 Members of Parliament to the Palace today to reconfirm their support for Ismail Sabri as Prime Minister candidate. As the Palace has made it clear that only those who supported the candidate who has obtained the majority support will be invited to the Palace to verify their support. Those who supported the candidate who did not obtain the majority support will not be invited to the Palace.

The 114 MPs supporting Ismail Sabri as the 9 th Prime Minister surely include the 18 MPs from GPS. Therefore, I call upon GPS not to use the name of the King ward off the criticisms against the GPS for choosing Ismail Sabri as the Prime Minister.

By supporting Ismail Sabri as the Prime Minister, the GPS has wronged the nation and Sarawak in three aspects:

Ismail Sabri has over the past 1 year, proven to be a failure in the combat against the Covid pandemic. He was the person in charge of the control of the Covid pandemic under the Emergency Order and yet new infection rate and death rate increased tremendously under his charge. Despite his failure in controlling the spread of the Covid-19, he was first promoted as the Deputy Prime Minister on 7-7-2021 and now with the support of GPS, he will be appointed as the Prime Minister. The GPS has effectively enabled UMNO to re-take the premier position of the country by their support of Ismail Sabri. UMNO was the main political party which has systematically eroded the rights and special position of Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia. It was removed from the top post in Malaysia via the voters in the 2018 General Elections. Yet, now, with the support of GPS, UMNO is now returned the Prime Minister post. By supporting Ismail Sabri over Safiee Apdal as the Prime Minister candidate, the GPS have literally deprived an East Malaysian the chance to be the Prime Minister. This is a great disservice to the people of both the Borneo states and also a setback to our common struggle for greater autonomy for the 2 States.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Thursday, 19th August 2021