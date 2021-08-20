Malaysia faces a grim future as it is set to pass the 1.5 million mark today, pass 1.7 million mark for Covid-19 cases and over 15,000 Covid-9 deaths on 64th National Day on August 31 and pass 2 million mark for Covid-19 cases and over 19,000 Covid-19 deaths on 58th Malaysia Day on Sept 16, 2021

Yesterday, we set a new record for daily new Covid-19 cases – 22,948 cases and today, we will set another new record by breaking the 1.5 million-mark for cumulative total of Covid-19 cases. Will we set another record on Saturday, 21st August, by breaking pass the 14,000 mark for Covid-19 deaths?

On January 11, 2021 when emergency was proclaimed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a cumulative total of 138,224 Covid-19 cases and 555 Covid-19 deaths.

We have now a cumulative total 1,489,460 Covid-19 cases and 13,480 Covid-19 deaths – about 11 times the number of Covid-19 cases and 24 times the Covid-19 deaths since January 11 this year.

We are set to overtake Chile, in a week’s time, and the Czechia Republic in two days thereafter, to be ranked No. 23 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, and the question is whether we will overtake Philippines, now ranked No. 22 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases by the 58th Malaysia Day.

Malaysia faces a grim future as it is set to pass 1.7 million mark for Covid-19 cases and over 15,000 Covid-19 deaths on 64th National Day on August 31 and pass the two million mark for Covid-19 cases and over 19,000 Covid-19 deaths on 58th Malaysia Day on Sept 16, 2021.

Can we avert these calamitous figures on Malaysia’s 64th National Day and 58th Malaysia Day?

This will the greatest test for the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Is he prepared to stake his premiership on his ability to turn the tides of defeat and gain control of the invisible but lethal war against the Covid-19 pandemic to save lives and livelihoods?

This is the question every Malaysian would be asking when the new Prime Minister is announced.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 20th August 2021