Johor is again facing a vaccine shortage when we are recording 4-digit of new COVID-19 cases since July 29

EduCity Sports Complex started its operation as a Vaccination Administration Centre (PPV) PIKAS on August 2, aiming to inoculate 1,000 people daily. However, 2 weeks after its operation, it is now facing a vaccine shortage.

PPV Educity Iskandar was informed about the shortage of 1st dose vaccine allocation on August 22, and therefore, 1st dose vaccination from August 23 onwards at PPV Educity Iskandar will all be postponed until further notice.

On July 28, Johor recorded 767 new COVID-19 cases, and that was the last time Johor recorded 3-digit of daily new cases. Thereafter, Johor recorded 4-digit of new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

Not only that, Johor vaccination rate is still below the national average. As at August 22, 78% of the Malaysia adult population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine, but only 68.3% of the Johor adult population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine.

All these while Johor does not receive the vaccine that we need and deserve. Despite the promise that Johor will receive two million doses of vaccine in August, PPV in Johor is still facing vaccine shortage. This is completely unacceptable as many manufacturing industries are waiting for their vaccination appointments so that their workers can be fully vaccinated and they can resume operation.

Every day’s delay is critical and may expose the public to infection or even risk of death. The public is angry when their vaccination appointments are deferred or suspended. CITF must be fair to Johor and make sure all PPVs in Johor are operating in their maximum capacity.

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Johor Bahru on Monday, 23rd August 2021