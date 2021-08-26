With surge of COVID-19 infections, walk-in vaccinations and operation surge capacity should be expanded to Johor immediately

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for the elderly, individuals with disabilities, people with comorbidities, teachers, and those who missed their second dose have started in states like Perak, Kedah, Penang, Sabah, Melaka, Kelantan and Sarawak.

On August 2, the then National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced that walk-in vaccination for senior citizens aged 60 and above would be extended throughout the country from the following week.

CITF also said in a statement on August 7 that senior citizens, people with disabilities, individuals with co-morbidities aged 18 and above, teachers and those who missed their second dose would be able to walk in to get their jabs at the PPVs. However, details on the implementation of walk-in vaccinations would be announced by the state CITF together with the respective state health departments.

Until today, we have not heard any further announcement regarding walk-in vaccinations for Johor even though I still receive calls or messages from senior citizens who have yet to receive their vaccination appointment.

Johor recorded 1,832 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest ever.

Not only that, Johor vaccination rate is still below the national average. As at August 25, 80.3% of the Malaysia adult population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine, but only 71.8% of the Johor adult population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine.

The rise in daily infections as well as deaths in Johor has heightened fear and intensified demands for faster vaccination.

We need to allow walk-in vaccinations for priority groups and an Operation Surge Capacity (OSC) similar to Klang Valley as there is an urgent need for a faster and smoother vaccination rate as the best protection against COVID-19. Every day’s delay is critical and may expose the public to infection or even risk of death.

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Johor Bahru on Thursday, 26th August 2021