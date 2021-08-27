A recycled Cabinet is no different from putting old wine in a new bottle that raises scepticism whether there are new solutions for the current COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis and sufficient room for progressive institutional reforms

The announcement of the new Cabinet line-up by the new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob with an almost identical line-up as the previous failed government has disappointed many who expected some fresh faces to find new solutions to the current COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. The return of the recycled Cabinet of the previously failed PN government will put into doubt the commitment of the new Prime Minister towards not only winning the battle against COVID-19 and the economic crisis.

It will also raise scrutiny whether Ismail is genuine about undertaking concrete institutional reforms to protect our democratic and constitutional rights as expressed during the meeting with Pakatan Harapan three top leaders two days ago.

Everyone knows what has gone wrong with the current COVID-19 surge that hit a record 24,599 cases and 393 deaths on 26 August with a cumulative 1,640,843 cases and 15,211 deaths, despite the imposition of serial Movement Control Orders(MCO) and Emergency Proclamation. The current government must stop the previous failures of double standards in enforcement, the policy flip-flops, the U-turns in SOPs and vaccination delivery delays, implement robust testing programmes and mass screenings.

It is imperative that we do not forget the lessons of the past so as not to repeat the failures of the previous Prime Minister. A recycled cabinet is no different from putting old wine in a new bottle that raises scepticism whether there are new solutions for the current COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis as well as sufficient room for progressive institutional reforms.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 27th August 2021