CITF’s failure to address the issue of uneven vaccine distribution within Johor among factors contributing to the surge of Covid-19 Infections in Johor

Johor recorded 2,785 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest ever. And I wonder how many new records Johor needs to create before CITF is finally willing to look into the issue of uneven vaccine distribution in Johor.

Kulai adult population makes up 7.6% of the total Johor adult population. However, 12.4% of the new Covid-19 cases between August 13 to 26 came from Kulai district.

Kluang adult population makes up 9% of the total Johor adult population. However, 11.7% of the new Covid-19 cases between August 13 to 26 came from Kluang district.

Unsurprisingly, Kulai and Kluang, together with Pontian, are the 3 districts that have received the least vaccines.

I have highlighted the issue of uneven vaccine distribution within Johor early this month. Sadly until today, we do not see any improvement in terms of vaccine distribution.

CITF should immediately increase the daily vaccination capacity in Kulai and Kluang so that the percentage of the vaccinated population can catch up with other districts. Proposals have been sent to Johor MB and CITF Johor for new PPV to be set up. Yet, we receive no response.

CITF Johor should also organize a meeting with all elected representatives of Johor to explain the latest vaccine stock, delivery, and vaccination plan.

This is a matter which requires instant action and we hope the new Health Minister and Minister in charge of National Covid-19 Immunisation Plan will look into it immediately.

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Wong Shu Qi MP for Kluang

Joint media statement by Teo Nie Ching and Wong Shu Qi in Johor Bahru on Friday, 27th August 2021