Johor increasing death number is worrying

The first two graphs show the 7-days average of daily covid death, daily positive cases and Covid-ICU cases in Johor.

It is very worrying to see an increasing trend of positive cases and Covid-related deaths in Johor from mid-July until now, despite a drop in ICU cases in the past two week. (Different trends of ICU and death numbers probably due to more brought-in-death).

Johor full vaccination rate is still one of the lowest in the country despite it being one of the most industrialised states outside of Klang Valley.

As of 29 Aug 2021, Johor ICU bed is at 90% capacity with the following details:

Total ICU Bed: 160

ICU Bed for Covid: 108

Total Ventilator: 174 (118 portable)

ICU Case (Covid): 110

ICU Case (Covid + non-Covid): 147

There is a need to look thoroughly into Johor Covid situation by increasing ICU capacity in locations in Johor that are running out of ICU beds.

In addition, I call upon the government to double or even triple up the vaccination rate in Johor before it is too late.

I’ve sounded the alarm to the Ministry of Health, CITF and Johor government to look into Johor covid situation early this month but so far there’s no concerted effort seen. Hopefully the new Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin, will pay more attention to Johor Covid situation.

I hope the federal government will not marginalize the Johorians and Johor businesses in the fight against Covid.

Yeo Bee Yin MP for Bakri

Media statement by Yeo Bee Yin in Bakri on Sunday, 29th August 2021