With the Sabri Ismail Cabinet sworn in, can the new Health Minister Khairy explain why despite the full national vaccination rate reaching 44.5 per cent of the population, Malaysia is still having an upsurge of daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths as to be ranked No. 6 in the world for daily new cases and No. 7 for daily new deaths yesterday

The death of former Sabah Governor and Chief Minister, Sakaran Dandai, former Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and Bersatu Supreme Council member Lajim Ukin, former Chief Secretary, Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid and Pakatan Harapan Youth chief, Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin and the inability of a Deputy Minister to be sworn in by the Yang di Pertuan Agong today underlined the importance of a single-minded purpose of the new Cabinet and the Malaysian people to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and end the high rate of loss of lives and destruction of livelihoods and the Malaysian economy.

With the Sabri Ismail Cabinet sworn in, can the new Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin explain why despite the full national vaccination rate reaching 44.5 per cent of the population, Malaysia is still having an upsurge of daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths as to be ranked No. 6 in the world for daily new Covid-19 cases and ranked as the world’s No. 7 for daily new Covid-19 deaths yesterday?

Malaysia compares most unfavourably with France, Spain, Italy and Germany – the European nations which had topped the world in the early phases of the Covid-19 pandemic as worst-performing nations – as their high vaccination rates have been accompanied by lower new daily Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths?

Even United Kingdom has been able to have lower fatality rates despite high new daily Covid-19 cases.

Khairy should also explain why for six consecutive days, Malaysia is having more daily new Covid-19 cases than Indonesia and Philippines, despite these two countries having bigger populations.

In fact, we beat all ASEAN and Asian nations in the “new cases per million population” on August 28, 2021 on the “Our World In Data” website, and we are ten times the world average of 68.39 as Malaysia’s score is 689.43.

When will Khairy announce a new policy based on science and data, adopt an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-nation” strategy and approach involving a total mobilisation of Malaysians and end the “Dua Darjat” mentality which I had been advocating for the past 20 months?

When will Malaysians begin to see the result in turning the tide of defeat in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic – whether in September or which month?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 30th August 2021