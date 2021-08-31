Confidence Motion on the new Prime Minister should be the first item of parliamentary business on Sept. 14

Just before midnight, I received an email from the Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin on the one-week delay in the September meeting of Parliament starting on September 13 instead of on Sept. 6, 2021.

But a glaring omission is the absence of a confidence motion on the new Prime Minister in the parliamentary order of business.

In view of the political and constitutional circumstances in the appointment of Ismail Sabri as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia, a confidence motion on the new Prime Minister should be the first item of parliamentary business on September 14, 2021.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media Statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 31st August 2021