Thava’s murder will be a test case of the new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s commitment to the rule of law and an end to the Dua Darjat double-standards in Malaysia

Security guard Thava Sagayam’s murder will be a test case of the new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s commitment to the rule of law and an end to the Dua Darjat double-standards in Malaysia.

It is most proper for the police to reclassify Thava’s assault case to murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code following his death on Aug 27.

A Kota Bharu Bersatu branch leader who had assaulted the 64-year-old Thava who had served as a security guard at a condominium in Ipoh was in January charged under Section 335 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt to Thava.

The accused attacked Thava, including hitting him with a table, after he refused to allow the former’s child from using the swimming pool which was closed at the time.

The attack left Thava unconscious. He died eight months later.

I agree with the DAP National Vice Chairman and MP for Ipoh Barat M. Kulasegaran that there must be justice for Thava’s death.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 1st September 2021