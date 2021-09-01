Thava’s murder will be a test case of the new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s commitment to the rule of law and an end to the Dua Darjat double-standards in Malaysia

Security guard Thava Sagayam’s murder will be a test case of the new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s commitment to the rule of law and an end to the Dua Darjat double-standards in Malaysia.
It is most proper for the police to reclassify Thava’s assault case to murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code following his death on Aug 27.
A Kota Bharu Bersatu branch leader who had assaulted the 64-year-old Thava who had served as a security guard at a condominium in Ipoh was in January charged under Section 335 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt to Thava.
The accused attacked Thava, including hitting him with a table, after he refused to allow the former’s child from using the swimming pool which was closed at the time.
The attack left Thava unconscious. He died eight months later.
I agree with the DAP National Vice Chairman and MP for Ipoh Barat M. Kulasegaran that there must be justice for Thava’s death.