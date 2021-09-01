BM 中文 English
Political Parties, NGOs and the Government need to work together to increase the registration rate among younger voters before GE15

There have been many activities which have been negatively affected by the ongoing COVID19 pandemic in the country and one of them is the registration of new voters. While the Election Commission should be praised for approving the online registration of voters since July 2019 via its MyDaftarSPR website[1], the reality is that some level of on the ground campaigning and activities are needed to register new voters.

According to the Election Commission’s quarterly update of the electoral roll, a total of 85358 new voter registrations were recorded in Q4 2020. This dropped to 52382 in Q1 2021 and then to 44321 in Q2 2021 which is the latest quarterly update. This means that only 182061 new voters were added to the electoral roll from Q4 2020 and Q2 2021. To compare, an estimated 500,000 citizens turn 21 every year and are eligible to register as voters.

In addition, because voters are constantly taken out from the electoral roll because of death, losing of one’s citizenship and going to prison, the nett number of additions to the electoral roll for Q4 2020, Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 were 33089, 12083 and 3453 respectively. This means that from Q4 2020 to Q2 20212, only 48625 nett additions were added to the electoral roll. There were even some states which experienced a nett DECREASE in the number of voters during some quarters. For example, PERLIS and LABUAN experienced a nett decrease in the number of voters in the electoral roll in ALL 3 of the quarters surveys. Kedah experienced a nett decrease of 486 voters in Q2 2021, Penang experienced a nett decrease of 43 voters in Q2 2021, Perak experienced a nett decrease of 1020 and 842 voters respectively in Q1 and Q2 2021, KL experienced a nett decrease of 1575 and 1910 voters respectively in Q1 and Q2 2021, Negeri Sembilan experienced a nett decrease of 143 voters in Q2 2021. Melaka experienced a nett decrease of 601 and 820 voters respectively in Q4 2020 and Q2 2021, Johor experienced a nett decrease of 650 and 1646 voters in Q4 2020 and Q2 2021 (See Table 1 below).

These low new voter registration rates may be a signal that the younger generation of eligible voters in Malaysia feels more disconnected with the political system than before. They may also be concerned about venturing out to go to the post office to register to vote, for example. And many of them may not be aware that they can register as voters online because of insufficient publicity for this registration method. Political parties and NGOs would also not have been able to do their voter registration exercises at shopping malls and pasar malams and other places with high foot traffic.

To overcome these challenges including voter apathy, we need to have all of the stakeholders working together to register more voters, especially those from the younger generation. The government needs to play its part, for example, by making it mandatory for students in the public and private universities and colleges to register as voters when they start their tertiary education. NGOs such as UNDI18 and BERSIH can also mobilize their volunteers to do voter registration and awareness programs in areas where such activities are allowed. All of us, as citizens, can encourage our friends and relatives who have recently turned 21 to quickly register as voters via the MyDaftarSPR website. Only with a more engaged electorate, including those from the younger generation, can the public at large continue to put pressure on political parties to field responsible and qualified candidates to run for office and to vote in responsible and qualified representatives at the state and federal levels.

Table 1: Voters Removed[2], New Voter Registrations & Change of Address of Voters Q4 2020, Q1 2021 and Q2 2022 Electoral Roll

State

Quarter

Voters Removed

New Registrations

Change of Address

Nett Change

Perlis

Q4 2020

1253

642

554

-57

Q1 2021

778

369

254

-155

Q2 2021

639

409

157

-73

Kedah

Q4 2020

6500

6908

1325

1733

Q1 2021

4637

4873

894

1130

Q2 2021

4561

3381

694

-486

Kelantan

Q4 2020

5709

17950

1220

13461

Q1 2021

4070

4477

926

1333

Q2 2021

4180

3866

1169

855

Terengganu

Q4 2020

3289

5930

533

3174

Q1 2021

2562

4496

517

2451

Q2 2021

2354

1993

666

305

Pulau Pinang

Q4 2020

4821

4496

1561

1236

Q1 2021

3540

3406

1776

1642

Q2 2021

3713

2607

1063

-43

Perak

Q4 2020

8996

7028

2371

403

Q1 2021

6816

4231

1565

-1020

Q2 2021

6766

4128

1796

-842

Pahang

Q4 2020

5054

6321

1680

2947

Q1 2021

3310

3559

1332

1581

Q2 2021

3333

2609

844

120

Selangor

Q4 2020

9055

10037

4214

5196

Q1 2021

7678

8302

4120

4744

Q2 2021

8432

8111

4318

3997

WPKL

Q4 2020

7126

2220

3331

-1575

Q1 2021

5537

2136

1491

-1910

Q2 2021

6839

2782

5113

1056

WP Putrajaya

Q4 2020

136

191

371

426

Q1 2021

84

131

374

421

Q2 2021

137

125

144

132

Negeri Sembilan

Q4 2020

3937

3241

2134

1438

Q1 2021

2970

2137

1295

462

Q2 2021

3124

1864

1117

-143

Melaka

Q4 2020

2892

1406

885

-601

Q1 2021

2218

1813

995

590

Q2 2021

2091

955

316

-820

Johor

Q4 2020

8885

6774

1461

-650

Q1 2021

6432

5578

1176

322

Q2 2021

6357

3745

966

-1646

WP Labuan

Q4 2020

215

46

24

-145

Q1 2021

259

66

18

-175

Q2 2021

335

47

3

-285

Sabah

Q4 2020

8374

5496

6500

3622

Q1 2021

4623

3265

1796

438

Q2 2021

4995

3863

2097

965

Sarawak

Q4 2020

7189

6672

2998

2481

Q1 2021

4464

3543

1150

229

Q2 2021

4580

3836

1105

361

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

Q4 2020

83431

85358

31162

33089

Q1 2021

59978

52382

19679

12083

Q2 2021

62436

44321

21568

3453

Q4 2020 to Q2 2021

205845

182061

72409

48625

Source: Election Commission

[2] Voters were removed due to death, change of address, change of IC status (e.g. from an army IC to a civilian IC, loss of citizenship and imprisonment.

Dr. Ong Kian Ming
DAP ASSISTANT NATIONAL POLITICAL EDUCATION DIRECTOR & MP FOR BANGI
Media statement by Dr. Ong Kian Ming in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 1st September 2021
