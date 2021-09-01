Political Parties, NGOs and the Government need to work together to increase the registration rate among younger voters before GE15

There have been many activities which have been negatively affected by the ongoing COVID19 pandemic in the country and one of them is the registration of new voters. While the Election Commission should be praised for approving the online registration of voters since July 2019 via its MyDaftarSPR website[1], the reality is that some level of on the ground campaigning and activities are needed to register new voters.

According to the Election Commission’s quarterly update of the electoral roll, a total of 85358 new voter registrations were recorded in Q4 2020. This dropped to 52382 in Q1 2021 and then to 44321 in Q2 2021 which is the latest quarterly update. This means that only 182061 new voters were added to the electoral roll from Q4 2020 and Q2 2021. To compare, an estimated 500,000 citizens turn 21 every year and are eligible to register as voters.

In addition, because voters are constantly taken out from the electoral roll because of death, losing of one’s citizenship and going to prison, the nett number of additions to the electoral roll for Q4 2020, Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 were 33089, 12083 and 3453 respectively. This means that from Q4 2020 to Q2 20212, only 48625 nett additions were added to the electoral roll. There were even some states which experienced a nett DECREASE in the number of voters during some quarters. For example, PERLIS and LABUAN experienced a nett decrease in the number of voters in the electoral roll in ALL 3 of the quarters surveys. Kedah experienced a nett decrease of 486 voters in Q2 2021, Penang experienced a nett decrease of 43 voters in Q2 2021, Perak experienced a nett decrease of 1020 and 842 voters respectively in Q1 and Q2 2021, KL experienced a nett decrease of 1575 and 1910 voters respectively in Q1 and Q2 2021, Negeri Sembilan experienced a nett decrease of 143 voters in Q2 2021. Melaka experienced a nett decrease of 601 and 820 voters respectively in Q4 2020 and Q2 2021, Johor experienced a nett decrease of 650 and 1646 voters in Q4 2020 and Q2 2021 (See Table 1 below).

These low new voter registration rates may be a signal that the younger generation of eligible voters in Malaysia feels more disconnected with the political system than before. They may also be concerned about venturing out to go to the post office to register to vote, for example. And many of them may not be aware that they can register as voters online because of insufficient publicity for this registration method. Political parties and NGOs would also not have been able to do their voter registration exercises at shopping malls and pasar malams and other places with high foot traffic.

To overcome these challenges including voter apathy, we need to have all of the stakeholders working together to register more voters, especially those from the younger generation. The government needs to play its part, for example, by making it mandatory for students in the public and private universities and colleges to register as voters when they start their tertiary education. NGOs such as UNDI18 and BERSIH can also mobilize their volunteers to do voter registration and awareness programs in areas where such activities are allowed. All of us, as citizens, can encourage our friends and relatives who have recently turned 21 to quickly register as voters via the MyDaftarSPR website. Only with a more engaged electorate, including those from the younger generation, can the public at large continue to put pressure on political parties to field responsible and qualified candidates to run for office and to vote in responsible and qualified representatives at the state and federal levels.

Table 1: Voters Removed[2], New Voter Registrations & Change of Address of Voters Q4 2020, Q1 2021 and Q2 2022 Electoral Roll

State Quarter Voters Removed New Registrations Change of Address Nett Change Perlis Q4 2020 1253 642 554 -57 Q1 2021 778 369 254 -155 Q2 2021 639 409 157 -73 Kedah Q4 2020 6500 6908 1325 1733 Q1 2021 4637 4873 894 1130 Q2 2021 4561 3381 694 -486 Kelantan Q4 2020 5709 17950 1220 13461 Q1 2021 4070 4477 926 1333 Q2 2021 4180 3866 1169 855 Terengganu Q4 2020 3289 5930 533 3174 Q1 2021 2562 4496 517 2451 Q2 2021 2354 1993 666 305 Pulau Pinang Q4 2020 4821 4496 1561 1236 Q1 2021 3540 3406 1776 1642 Q2 2021 3713 2607 1063 -43 Perak Q4 2020 8996 7028 2371 403 Q1 2021 6816 4231 1565 -1020 Q2 2021 6766 4128 1796 -842 Pahang Q4 2020 5054 6321 1680 2947 Q1 2021 3310 3559 1332 1581 Q2 2021 3333 2609 844 120 Selangor Q4 2020 9055 10037 4214 5196 Q1 2021 7678 8302 4120 4744 Q2 2021 8432 8111 4318 3997 WPKL Q4 2020 7126 2220 3331 -1575 Q1 2021 5537 2136 1491 -1910 Q2 2021 6839 2782 5113 1056 WP Putrajaya Q4 2020 136 191 371 426 Q1 2021 84 131 374 421 Q2 2021 137 125 144 132 Negeri Sembilan Q4 2020 3937 3241 2134 1438 Q1 2021 2970 2137 1295 462 Q2 2021 3124 1864 1117 -143 Melaka Q4 2020 2892 1406 885 -601 Q1 2021 2218 1813 995 590 Q2 2021 2091 955 316 -820 Johor Q4 2020 8885 6774 1461 -650 Q1 2021 6432 5578 1176 322 Q2 2021 6357 3745 966 -1646 WP Labuan Q4 2020 215 46 24 -145 Q1 2021 259 66 18 -175 Q2 2021 335 47 3 -285 Sabah Q4 2020 8374 5496 6500 3622 Q1 2021 4623 3265 1796 438 Q2 2021 4995 3863 2097 965 Sarawak Q4 2020 7189 6672 2998 2481 Q1 2021 4464 3543 1150 229 Q2 2021 4580 3836 1105 361 Total Q4 2020 83431 85358 31162 33089 Q1 2021 59978 52382 19679 12083 Q2 2021 62436 44321 21568 3453 Q4 2020 to Q2 2021 205845 182061 72409 48625

Source: Election Commission

[2] Voters were removed due to death, change of address, change of IC status (e.g. from an army IC to a civilian IC, loss of citizenship and imprisonment.

Dr. Ong Kian Ming DAP ASSISTANT NATIONAL POLITICAL EDUCATION DIRECTOR & MP FOR BANGI

Media statement by Dr. Ong Kian Ming in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 1st September 2021