Sosco must extent Funeral Benefits and invalidity penchant scheme to Theva’s Wife

I call upon Social Security Organisation (Socso) to immediately assist with funeral payments and death benefits for the spouse of Theva Sagayam, 64, a security guard who was beaten up, hospitalised and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

His wife, Philomena, must be considered and assisted with the Funeral Benefit and invalidity penchant scheme, after her husband was brutally attacked.

I understand that Theva had worked his last job for almost 7 years and had other jobs previously that also contributed to Socso.

This contribution will help to ease the pain and suffering a little as her husband was the sole breadwinner of the family.

I also want to thank our new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for taking the time to call the family and offer words of encouragement.

I humbly ask the PM to consider a special allocation for Philomena, as the loss of her husband is tragic and is severely impacting her life.

Additionally, I hope there is an immediate charge of Murder by the AG’s office, in which would speed up justice for Philomena and his family members.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Thursday, 2nd September 2021