Anyone who dares to say that Penang has done well in the battle against COVID-19 is like an ostrich in the sand, doing a gross disservice to those who died from COVID-19, particularly the 400 people who may have been saved if only the vaccines have arrived earlier

DAP expresses sorrow that Penang COVID-19 deaths have broken a new record at 39 on 2 September 2020 bringing a total of 636 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic first struck last year. What is painful for the grieving families is that many of the deaths occurred during the last 22 days, which could have been avoidable if only the vaccines had arrived earlier.

Last year there were only 9 deaths whilst for 2021, there were 627 deaths by 2nd September. Of greater concern is that many of the deaths occurred during the last 22 days. For the year 2021, there were 258 deaths by 11 August. However, 22 days later from 11th August to 2nd September, the number of deaths have increased by 369.

In other words, the number of people in Penang dying from COVID in the last 22 days are 1.5 times more than those who died from COVID-19 for the nearly seven and a half months of this year. This grim tally once again demonstrates the tragic human cost of the Federal government’s failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and delay in procurement and vaccine delivery.

Many would share the sentiments of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister James Masing who in mourning the death of his brother from COVID-19, said that his brother would have still been alive if the vaccines had arrived earlier. Whilst the people are aware that the Federal government bears the blame for their poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, PH elected representatives are also on the receiving end.

There is a need to differentiate between the efforts of the Penang State Health EXCO from the failed Federal government. Failure to do so would cause the state government to be equally blamed by the rakyat for the failed COVID-19 response, especially the poor support services for COVID-19 positive patients. Let me stress that we appreciate and value the sacrifices of our front-liners, but the Federal government has failed them by not providing sufficient resources and manpower, including taking in contract medical officers.

No ambulances, no answering calls at hotlines, poor facilities at Covid-19 Assessment Centres(CAC), lack of health support in addressing treatment or concerns and even insufficient supply of vaccines at Vaccine Administration Centres(PPVs) are the common complaints. A vigorous approach is needed to demonstrate what the Penang Health State EXCO has done differently from the Federal government.

Many question the benefits of the Penang State Health EXCO following obediently what the Federal government has done when Penang did not achieve first dose vaccination before Merdeka Day. Contrast that with Selangor whose first dose vaccination is 112% of the adult population compared to Penang’s 85.6% or 94.1% of the adult population fully vaccinated compared to Penang’s 59%.

The Selangor state government refused to rely on the Federal government’s promise and went ahead to purchase vaccines. Unlike in Selangor, Penang did not aggressively pursue appointing the Operation Surge Capacity(OSC) Co-ordinator which would facilitate both Federal and state Government in avoiding vaccine supply disruption.

Anyone who dares to say that Penang has done well in the battle against COVID-19 is like an ostrich in the sand, doing a gross disservice to those who died from COVID-19, particularly the 400 people who may have been saved if only the vaccines had arrived earlier. The people of Penang do not need apologists of the Federal government but leaders who can fulfil their electoral mandate to defend and speak up for the interests of Penangites to save precious lives and livelihoods. By undertaking every effort to make up for the shortcomings or failures of the Federal government, then only can the state government give recognition to those who have unnecessarily lost their lives from COVID-19.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Friday, 3rd September 2021