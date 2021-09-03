Welcome the Kuching High Court decision to compel the federal government through the Election Commission to expedite the implementation of the lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 latest by Dec 31 this year

I welcome the Kuching High Court decision to compel the federal government through the Election Commission (EC) to expedite the implementation of the lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 latest by Dec 31 this year.

First and foremost, I would like to congratulate the 5 Sarawakian students and all the young people nationwide that that stood up and worked hard to file this judicial review against the federal government. Their commitment, courage and diligence has set an example for us all that youth can take a forefront in fighting for what is right for our country.

Their act has catalysed a monumental decision which is significant for all Malaysian youth and a recognition for their important role in our country’s democratic system.

This ruling also shows that the initial decision by the Perikatan Nasional Government to delay the implementation of the Undi18 constitutional amendments was illegitimate, without basis and a form of voter suppression, especially to deny our youth of their voice and right to vote.

That is why I urge the Federal Government to not delay the implementation anymore, not just in respect for the High Court decision, but also in respect to the spirit of Parliament where such constitutional amendments were passed in the House unanimously across political lines even in the midst of a highly partisan political climate

We need to push for a more progressive, more constructive, and more participatory politics as we welcome our youth into the arena.

That is why the Undi18 amendments under the PH government was a historic moment and a game changer, including enabling the youths to independently think and act on issues about their life, surroundings, and futures.

Youth empowerment must be central to the government’s agenda, and they must embody the fact that the youth are not just the leaders of our future but are also the leaders of today.

I also urge the Prime Minister and the Attorney General (AG) not to appeal the decision to respect the wishes of our youth and instead focus all energy and resources to implement it as soon as possible.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Friday, 3rd September 2021