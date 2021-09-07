How many corpses are in the hospitals which are not recorded by Ministry of Health Covid-19 data because awaiting Covid-19 tests?

The new Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, said in Kota Kinabalu yesterday that he would get new data on the high Covid-19 deaths, including the high Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths, when he made further announcements and explanations on the matter tomorrow.

Khairy should explain how many corpses are in the hospitals, giving state-by-state figures, which are not recorded in the Ministry of Health data on Covid-19 because they are awaiting Covid-19 tests.

Khairy should also announce new policies and strategies to reduce the high Covid-19 deaths and high BID Covid-18 deaths as new regulations requiring the hospitalisation of those with comorbidities like obesity, hypertension, diabetes, stroke and cancers and the construction of more field hospitals by the armed forces.

Since Khairy was sworn in as Health Minister on 30th August, there had been 681 BID Covid-19 deaths, comprising the following:

August 30 – 53

August 31 – 98

Sept.1 – 65

Sept. 2 – 80

Sept. 3 – 93

Sept. 4 -104

Sept. 5 -107

Sept. 6 – 81

If these numbers do not reflect the actual number of fresh deaths that occur within 24 hours, as he said in Kota Kinabalu yesterday that the numbers are sometimes piled up over several days as the authorities need time to confirm the cause of death, Khairy should give Malaysians details of the true position.

BID Covid-19 deaths, which were in the low twenties in the first week of August, began to reach high double-digit figures from August 8 onwards, and since then, there had been four days when BID Covid-19 deaths were in triple-digit figures.

In the month of August, there were more than 1,500 BID Covid-19 deaths.

How many BID Covid-19 deaths will there be in September?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 7th September 2021