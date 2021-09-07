Pahang State Parks Corporation Enactment 2021 requires major overhaul

Two weeks ago, the Pahang state government forcibly passed a state parks corporation bill (Perbadanan Taman Negeri Pahang), which appears to be gearing towards commercialization, in the state assembly.

According to the Pahang state government’s statement, the bill aims at integrating and standardizing regulations of state parks management by establishing the state parks corporation to take over Endau Rompin National Park. Besides, it will also take over 145 natural scenic spots in Pahang in the future, claiming that the state government’s tourism revenue will increase while ecological environment construction can be improved.

During the debate in the second reading, I pointed out that the content and details of the bill were too sloppy, vague in definitions, and full of conflict of jurisdiction. Moreover, the basic principles and spirit of the legislation were flawed, and that the government did not solicit opinions from relevant environmental organizations.

If we refer to the National Park (Johor) Corporation Enactment 1989, its preamble clearly states that the purpose of establishing a park corporation and formulating regulations is to conserve and manage the natural resources and wildlife in the national parks. On the contrary, similar fundamental principles and spirit are absent in the preamble of The Pahang State Parks Corporation Bill.

This is definitely not nitpicking over tiny details. If legislation by the government lacks even the most fundamental principles and spirit, how can it persuade the people that it will solemnly manage the precious national parks and natural resources?

The Pahang state government hastily enacted the law, claiming that it planned to take over various natural scenic spots in the state as soon as possible, including Tasik Chini where shocking news about unregulated development and mining was revealed earlier. A passe of Pahang exco members even defended the bill in the state assembly by claiming that the bill was drafted out of goodwill while its “defects” can be remedied after passing the bill forcefully.

I once again remind the Pahang state government that the bill not only lacks the fundamental principles and spirit of the legislation but also reeks of commercial purposes. In the section about responsibility and authority granted to the state parks corporation in the bill (Kewajiban dan Kuasa Am), many commercial words appear frequently, such as development (Membangun), promotion (Mempromosikan), commercial activities (Aktiviti Komersial), and industrialization (Pembangunan) Perindustrian).

Furthermore, Section 17 (k), which is about the power conferred to the corporation, empowers the state parks corporation to collaborate with any organizations to participate in any form of contracts, agreements, or business activities.

(Melibatkan diri dalam mana-mana kontrak, perjanjian atau perkiraan dengan mana-mana pihak atau pihak berkumpulan dan melakukan apa sahaja tindakan atau perkara yang perlu atau bernas untuk dilaksanakan)

Apparently, the state parks corporation to be established by this commercial bill does not put protecting the natural ecology as its top priority. As such, how can the state government claim brazenly that the law merely has some “minor flaws”?

On the contrary, enacting the law actually opens the door for various interest groups to unscrupulously exploit and forcibly seize the natural resources in the Pahang state. With this new law in place, the possible consequences can be disastrous!

Therefore, I urge the Pahang state government to fulfill its promise made during the State Assembly, that is to organize consultations and dialogues with relevant environmental organizations and professional groups as soon as possible to solicit professional opinions. Such efforts will help remedy the various weaknesses in this bill and make up for the state government’s grave mistake of forcibly passing the extremely flawed bill in the state assembly.

Chiong Yoke Kong DAPSY DEPUTY CHAIRMAN & SA FOR TANAH RATA

Media statement by Chiong Yoke Kong in Cameron Highlands on Tuesday, 7th September 2021