Do not blindly follow the wishes of the federal government at the expense of the lives and livelihoods of Penangites

The Malay Mail reported today that the health support services in the Penang General Hospital (GH) is breaking down due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, and have prompted surgeons to propose a clear plan on whether to continue the hospital service as a hybrid hospital handling both Covid-19 and non Covid-19 patients. Penang has the highest daily COVID-19 infections per capita amongst all states in the country with 1,776 cases on 7 September.

Unlike those leaders adopting an ostrich in the sand approach, Penang is not doing well either in containing the surge of COVID-19 cases or treating COVID-19 patients. In the memorandum signed by the head surgeons from eight surgical departments at Penang GH, they proposed a 24-hour operating times with staff being paid overtime, expediting the outsourcing measures where the GH were to be fully converted into a full Covid-19 hospital and all non-Covid cases be diverted to private hospitals with the bills being fully paid by the Health Ministry.

The lack of space for a hybrid hospital like Penang GH means that physical distancing cannot be maintained resulting in a surge of COVID-19 infections amongst staff. There were a total 304 Covid-19 cases involving the hospital staff between January and August this year, of which 208 cases were in August alone.

What is tragic is that non COVID-19 patients coming for surgery in the Penang GH end up getting COVID-19, some even die from COVID-19. The surgeon said three patients who were recovering after successful operations had tested negative for COVID-19, but post-operation, they contracted Covid-19 and they were not able to fight through due to their weakened condition from the surgery,

The Federal government must wake up from its slumber and pour resources and manpower to Penang GH under its current limitations where the system has broken down in order to protect the safety of its staff and patients. The state government, particularly the State EXCO for Health, can no longer be so naive as to blindly follow the wishes of the Federal government at the expense of either the lives or the health of Penangites.

Penangites want to see a concerted effort by the state government to make up for the defects, failures and weaknesses of the Federal government. Blindly following the Federal government and trusting in their false promises is no longer an option. I wish to remind state government leaders who defend the policy of blindly following the failed Federal government, that such inaction is a gross disservice to the lives and livelihoods of the people of Penang that we have committed to protect.

The issue now is not only about vaccines but also about treatment of COVID-19 positive patients and the lack of response from those seeking ambulances or assistance from the COVID-19 Assessment Centres (CAC). The basic complaint is that there is no one answering the telephone hotlines, or delivering on their request for ambulances or promises for help. In the meantime, some just die whilst waiting.

Can the state government not send in our own personnel to assist by at least manning telephone lines or provide ambulances? The state government, particularly the State EXCO for Health, must carry out a revamp from the current passive approach to a more direct and proactive initiative that can make a difference to help Penangites save lives and livelihood.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Wednesday, 8th September 2021