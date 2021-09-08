How could Prime Minister Dato Seri Ismail Sabri nominate a “court cluster” as candidate for Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker?

Parliament is the symbol of independence and fountain of democracy for our country.

It is shocking to note that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri has been reportedly nominated an accuse who has been charged in court for corrupt practice & breaching money laundering Act as candidate for Deputy Speaker.

Ismail Sabri owed the nation an apology when he submitted Dato Seri Ahmad Maslan, MP for Pontian as candidate to be elected as Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker after the post was left vacant following the resignation by Dato Seri Azalina Othman, MP for Pengerang.

Ahmad Maslan’s nomination not only did not augur well for our Parliament institution, it is also an open assault to the institution’s reputation.

It is also worthy to note that whether the former Prime Minister, Tan Sri Mahaddian Yassin and his Bersatu party who has vowed not to work with the kleptocrat will instead breach their promise by voting for Ahmad Maslan when the motion comes up for voting on the 14th September, 2021.

Parliament of Malaysia deserves a better candidate who has integrity & can make the institution proud, not some one who has been charged in court for corrupt practice and breaching money laundering Act. This will definitely tainted the reputation of our parliament.

In view of the above, I hereby call on all 220 Members of Parliament NOT to vote for the candidate with tainted record otherwise it will bring enormous shame to our Parliament including all members of the august house too.

V. Sivakumar MP for Batu Gajah

Media statement by V. Sivakumar in Ipoh on Wednesday, 8th September 2021