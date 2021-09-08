MySejahtera Helpdesk needs to buck up

We have been receiving complaints and frantic calls from residents who have taken their vaccination but the same is not reflected on their MySejahtera app. Many of them have tried contacting the MySejahtera Helpdesk but have not been successful in getting their vaccination status updated or their queries answered.

In a time when mobility is greatly restricted and determined by vaccination status, it is simply not acceptable for the sole provider of this status to slack. Purchasing groceries, buying food, going to the park, entry into workplaces and taking transportation – everything is dependent on their vaccination status. Many people are unable to do life on a daily basis because of this slipshod by MySejahtera and this is made worse by the inaccessible Helpdesk. Some residents were given the runaround by Helpdesk, being referred to their PPVs when some of these PPVs ceased to operate.

I urge the Health Minister to give his utmost attention and priority to resolving this issue and to focus on getting the vaccination status right and fixed before introducing anymore new features or functions in the MySejahtera app. Failure to do so will cause great hardship to the people and add to their already mounting misery and stress.

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan MP for Segambut

Media statement by Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 8th September 2021