Malaysia set new records in daily new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths and Khairy disappoints Malaysians as he failed to keep to his word to announce more details of high Covid-19 deaths and high BID Covid-19 deaths

Yesterday, Malaysia set two new records breaking the 1.9 million mark for cumulative total of Covid-19 cases with 1,900,467 cases and breaking the 19,000-mark for Covid-19 deaths with a total of 19,163 deaths.

My worst fears will come true – when we celebrate our 58th Malaysia Day in a week’s time on Sept. 16, we would have passed the two million mark for cumulative total of Covid-19 cases as well as passed the 20,000-mark for total Covid-19 deaths.

We will overtake Iraq tomorrow to be ranked No.22 in the world among nations for the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, and overtake Netherlands to be ranked No. 21 by Sunday on Sept. 12 before Parliament reconvenes on Sept. 13.

At the present rate of infection and death, we will have passed the two million mark for cumulative total of Covid-19 cases when Parliament reconvenes on Sept. 13 and have passed the 21,000-mark for Covid-19 deaths when we celebrate our 58th National Day on Sept. 16, 2021.

Because of the 14-day incubation period for Covid-19 cases, there are no signs that since the new Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, was sworn in on August 30, there are no signs that Malaysia is on a downward decline from probably the world’s longest Covid-19 wave since last September.

We are still the world’s top sixth country for both daily new Covid-19 cases and daily Covid-19 deaths (despite official suggestion that Covid-19 death figures in Malaysia are an underestimate).

I am most disappointed that Khairy has not honoured what he promised in Kota Kinabalu on Monday, i.e. to make further announcements and explanations on the high number of Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths when he gets the new data yesterday.

Khairy said in Kota Kinabalu on Monday that the high number of Covid-19 deaths reported daily did not reflect the actual number of fresh deaths that occur within 24 hours, as the numbers were sometimes piled up over several days as the authorities need time to confirm the cause of death, especially in places like the Klang Valley.

When Khairy said that the daily death reports were not necessarily from the last 24 hours, as there was “a long backlog because we have to confirm the cause of death is from Covid-19 and not something else”, he was clearly saying that the BID Covid-19 death figures should be very much higher.

I am very disappointed that Khairy had not announced the new data which he had received as he had promised to be transparent and to provide more detailed Covid-19 data to the public.

Yesterday, there were 102 BID Covid-19 deaths out of the total of 361 daily Covid-19 deaths, which is the third time in the last 10 days when BID Covid-19 deaths were in triple-digit figures.

Before August 30, there were two days when BID Covid-19 deaths were in triple-digit numbers – 101 BID Covid-19 death cases on August 15 and 100 BID cases on August 26.

Malaysians are waiting for results as Khairy had promised to give priority to resolve the problem of high BID Covid-19 deaths.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 9th September 2021