Ismail Sabri should meet with MCCBCHST to clear the air on plans to enact a new law targeting non-Muslims

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri should meet with the Malaysian Consultative Council on Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taosim (MCCBCHST) to clear the air on plans to enact a new law targeting non-Muslims.

The MCCBCHST has said that the statements made by Deputy Islamic Affairs Minister Ahmad Marzuk Shaary on the new law had caused “great anxiety” for non-Muslims and urged the Prime Minister to clear the air on the issue.

Although the de facto Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has said the bills mentioned by Marzuk have yet to be brought to the cabinet as the states had to be consulted first, Ismail Sabr’s meeting i with the MCCBCHST would be an useful occasion to reassure Malaysians that the government is committed to both the objectives and the principles of Rukun Negara to strengthen unity in a multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation.

This is important as there have been doubts that about the commitment of the new government to the objectives of Rukun Negara to ensure strong unity and harmony among Malaysians for the sake of the success and stability of the country, viz: to

Achieve and foster better unity amongst the society;

Preserve a democratic way of life;

Create a just society where the prosperity of the country can be enjoyed together in a fair and equitable manner;

Ensure a liberal approach towards the rich and varied cultural traditions;

Build a progressive society that will make use of science and modern technology.

Although we have just celebrated our 64th National Day and will be celebrating our 58th Malaysia Day in a week’s time, there are increasing signs that the five principles of Rukun Negara, namely Belief in God, Loyalty to King and Country, Supremacy of the Constitution, Rule of Law and Courtesy and Morality are not getting the support of the government as in the seventies and eighties.

Ismail Sabri’s meeting with the MCCBCHST will be a good occasion for the new Prime Minister to renew and reaffirm support for the objectives and principles of the Rukun Negara.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 9th September 2021