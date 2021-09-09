I do not breach my home quarantine requirement

I have been accused of breaching my home quarantine requirement from 1st to 10th September by attending the Penang State Assembly on 2nd September. I have also been falsely accused of going out in public to distribute food parcels to my constituents on the 2nd , 4th and 8th September in my Facebook posts. This is untrue.

I was only informed on 2nd September after attending the Penang state Assembly meeting that I was in possible close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient on 1st September. I had remained in my home under home self-quarantine after attending the Penang State Assembly on 2nd September and had subsequently tested negative. The Health Ministry officially issued on 6 September a home self-quarantine order from 1st to 10th September and required me to wear the pink wristband.

I had not gone out to the public to distribute food parcels after 2nd September. The Facebook posts of food parcel distribution were done on several occasions on or before 31st August in my parliamentary constituency in Bagan.

DAP elected representatives Phee Boon Poh, Soon Lip Chee and Sateesh Muniandy who were present with me, as well as the recipients, can also attest to the food parcels distribution done on or before 31st August. The Facebook posts of food parcel distributions were made not on the same day but several days after the event.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Thursday, 9th September 2021