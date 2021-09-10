10 points parliamentary reforms if elected as Deputy Speaker

I make a 10 points parliamentary reforms proposal if I am elected as Deputy speaker next week.

Parliament will hold the election of deputy speaker on next Tuesday, 14 September.

I will advocate and work towards the 10 points parliamentary reforms to demonstrate the democracy spirit of parliament if I am given the mandate by the MPs next week.

The parliamentary reforms will allow Parliament as Legislative arm to gain financial independence, having it’s own parliamentary service, periodic review of government bills, scutinising government budget, addressing local constituency problems and play a major role in check and balances against the government in line with doctrine of separations of power.

The 10 points parliamentary reforms are as follows :

To re-introduce Parliamentary Services Act

The parliamentary Services Act was repealed in 1992 but was advocated by Pakatan Harapan in 2018. The draft of the bill has been prepared and it should be tabled in parliament by end of this year to ensure parliament is financially and administratively independent of the executive.

The separation of powers will prevent parliament to be a “rubber stamp” of the executive.

When Pakatan Harapan government was in power, the drafting of the bill was completed under the leadership of then Speaker Tan Sri Mohd Arif Yusof, now it is time to complete this important legislative process.

Special select Committee for Budget Review

In order to ensure that the government’s annual budget of more than RM 320 billion to be more transparent and accountable, parliament should establish a Special Select Committee on Budget Review comprise of 51% ruling and 49% opposition members which reflect the current composition of MPs.

The SSC should do periodic review of the government’s budget in order for the government’s expenditure to avoid wastage and leakages.

Establish a Special Select Committee to review government’s bill

Legislative is the major function of parliament, therefore parliament should establish a Special Select Committee on bill review. Any bill, must first be vetted by a special select committee comprise of both the ruling and opposition parties.

Set up a second chamber

Parliament should set up a “Second Chamber” to discuss specific issues faced by various constituencies so that relevant ministers can face directly, answer MPs questions and provide solutions.

Set minimum sitting days for Parliament

Parliament must set a minimum number of days for sitting to ensure that all MPs play their roles. At the same time, attendance of member of Parliament’s should also be announced publicly to be accountable to the voters.

Live Broadcast for Public Account Committee meeting

Pakatan Harapan has already started the process to improve and empower the Public Accounts Committee, including appointing the opposition party as its chairman. In order to enhance transparency, Public Accounts Committee meeting will be broadcasted live online.

Ministerial status for Leader of the Opposition

In line with the important role played by the opposition, parliamentary opposition leader should be accorded ministerial status.

However, Opposition Leader’s office must announce its expenses every year to demonstrate transparency and to accept public scrutiny.

Motion of confidence must be institutionalised

In order to ensure legitimacy of the prime minister not to be questioned, Parliament must amend the standing order, requiring the new prime minister to submit a motion of confidence to the parliament within 30 days after he has sworn in.

Anti hopping law which include recall election

In order to defend the people’s mandate, parliament should enact a new anti-hopping law which include recall election for the particular constituency so to return the power to the people whose mandate must be given due respect.

Set up special select committee on ESG

Environment protection and sustainable goals is an important agenda in our nation building. A special select committee on this specific agenda is required to address this important issue.