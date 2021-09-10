COVIDNOW, the new reporting system announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday, is a welcome addition

COVIDNOW, the new reporting system announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday, is a welcome addition not only to promote transparency but also provide real-time, up-to-date and granular data that can help to target the COVID-19 hotspots. DAP applauds the four-person data developers team behind the website – Henry, Calum Lim, Lim Sheng Han, and Roshen Maghhan, who volunteered their services and intelligence pro-bono.

Their efforts should not be wasted but granular data studied and analysed with targeted action. If COVIDNOW data is followed up with immediate action, this gives some hope that the whole-of-society approach involving all segments of society can participate to win the battle against COVID-19.

For instance, Penang reported a new tragic record high number of 47 deaths on 9 September with 2,243 cases. COVIDNOW reveals that Penang has the highest infections per capita in the country. Data over the last 2 weeks shows that Penang is No.1 in the country with the highest 14.3 cases per thousand population, compared to the national average of 8.5 cases. The number of deaths per hundred thousand population in Penang is also creeping up at 19.2 deaths, the third highest in the country, compared to the national average of 13.1 deaths.

Ventilator utilisation in Penang is also the second highest in Malaysia at 59.1% compared to the national average of 37.5%. The Intensive Care Unit(ICU) utilisation rate in Penang is the second highest in the country at 98.2%, compared to the national average of 78.4%. This grim statistic portends a higher number of deaths in Penang in the coming days.

Penang’s positivity rate of 16.02% over 7 days ending 6 September is more than 3 times higher than the World Health Organisation(WHO) 5%. This indicates not only widespread undertesting but that the infection is within the community and that the situation is likely to get worse before getting better.

There is an urgent need for the Federal government to pour resources and manpower, medicines, more ICU beds and facilities to care for sick patients to our overstretched hospitals in order to protect the safety of its staff and patients. Penang should also leverage on our natural competitive advantages of having the best private medical sector in Malaysia by tapping on their brains, skills and expertise.

Penangites hope for good news when Khairy makes an official visit to Penang tomorrow. There can be common ground for collaboration with the Penang state government for the public good to win the battle against COVID-19 together to save lives and livelihood.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Friday, 10th September 2021