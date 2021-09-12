With a shocking 592 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, Malaysia is now in a worse stage than the United States in its worst period during the Covid-19 pandemic when it registered a peak of 4,489 Covid-19 daily deaths in the last week of the Trump presidency on January 12, 2021

Now I can understand the long delay in posting yesterday’s Covid-19 data on the Worldometer website, which would give among other things, the day’s latest Covid-19 death figures by about 7 pm daily but it was not available yesterday even after some three hours later.

I woke up this morning, like all Malaysians, to utter shock to find that the daily Covid-19 death figure for Malaysia yesterday was an unbelievable figure of 592 deaths, which placed Malaysia as the world’s Top No. 4th country in daily Covid-19 deaths yesterday – after Russia (796 Covid-19 deaths), Mexico (699 deaths) and Brazil (635), beating United States, India and United Kingdom, the world’s top three countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

In fact, with 592 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, Malaysia is now in a worse stage than the United States in its worst period during the Covid-19 pandemic at the end of the Trump presidency in January 2021.

United States has about 10 times the population of Malaysia and by Malaysia’s Covid-19 death data of 592 deaths yesterday, if United States were in Malaysia’s Covid-19 pandemic situation, it should have 5,920 Covid-19 deaths.

Yesterday, the United States recorded 410 Covid-19 deaths, and its worst period of the Covid-19 pandemic was during the last week of Trump presidency, when it reached the peak of 4489 daily Covid-19 deaths on January 12, 2021.

Most fortunately, we are not at the level of the United States in the last week of the Trump presidency, when daily new Covid-19 cases reached its peak in the USA on January 8, 2021 with 304,810 cases while in the last week of the Trump presidency between January 12 -19, cases hovered between 233,077 to 179,038 cases.

Is a daily 592 Covid-19 deaths a new norm for Malaysia?

Are we still to reach a new peak for daily Covid-19 deaths?

For Malaysians who still have doubts, this is a fresh reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic poses an existential threat to Malaysia and Malaysians must place a moratorium on all differences and think of the country more than anything else and to unite and single-mindedly win the losing war against the 21-month Covid-19 pandemic.

We must give Malaysians hope and confidence that Malaysians can subordinate their differences in the next 12 to 18 months to win the losing war against the Covid-19 pandemic and reset the institutional and parliamentary structures for Malaysia to set out again to be a world-class great nation.

When Parliament convenes on Monday, we would be ranked the world’s No. 21 among nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases as we would have joined 20 other countries with more than two million cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, and neared the 21,000-mark for Covid-19 deaths.

We would also be the World’s Top 21 nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases with the smallest population.

The new Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, not yet in office for two weeks, must summon a top-level meeting of Malaysians, including experts in the public and private health sectors, to re-strategise how Malaysia can get out of the Covid-19 pandemic which has reached its worst stage after 21 months.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 12th September 2021