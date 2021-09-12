Malaysia’s Sept. 11 tragedy – we have beaten USA not only in “daily Covid-19 cases per million population” but also in “daily Covid-19 deaths per million population”

Yesterday, America marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 tragedy – but unnoticed, Malaysia was having its own Sept. 11 tragedy yesterday.

This was Malaysia catastrophic handling of the 21-month war against the Covid-19 pandemic to the extent that yesterday, we beat the USA not only in “daily Covid-19 cases per million population”, we also beat USA in “daily Covid-19 deaths per million population”.

On 10th September, 2021, the “daily Covid-19 cases per million” for USA was 787.2 and Malaysia 64l.6 while “daily Covid-19 deaths per million” for USA was 13.24 and for Malaysia 10.40.

For Sept. 11, 2021, the figures for both categories have been reversed and now Malaysia has got higher figures for both categories than the United States – i.e. 592.4 for Malaysia and 214 for United States for “daily Covid 19 cases per million” and 17.9 for Malaysia and 2.15 for United States for “daily Covid-19 deaths per million”.

There should be an explanation of the high daily death rates and Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 death cases, but also about other Covid-19 matters, like why the vaccination rate seemed to have stalled?

Malaysians had been promised half-a-million doses of vaccination a day, but this rate was achieved for for eleven days, and since then it had plummeted.

Yesterday, the vaccination rate had fallen to 258,929 doses, which is contrary to the need for ramp up the vaccination rate especially with the Delta variant causing havoc not only in Malaysia but the world. I had in fact suggested a ramp-up of vaccination rate of one million doses of vaccines a day.

Is this because of short supply of vaccines despite government assurance of adequate vaccine supplies that we down to the administration of a quarter million doses of vaccine a day?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 12th September 2021