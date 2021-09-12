Gerakan should stop trying to win support by talking nonsense about the PSR

Gerakan should stop trying to win support by talking nonsense about the PSR. In the last election, Gerakan had said many of those nonsense in the campaign during GE14 and Pakatan Harapan had also been absolutely frank and open in our campaign and the people of Penang have PH the mandate.

I would like to question Gerakan on how they can claim to speak for Penangites when they have been totally rejected in the last election?

Gerakan should be taking the federal government to task for the Kulim airport project that might contaminate Sungai Muda which serves as water source to both Kedah and Penang. No one gave them a mandate to carry out this project unlike Penang PH who presented all our projects to the people.

Instead, Gerakan today is the same as yesterday. They are gutless to question their bosses whether from UMNO or Bersatu.

Penang needs a booster for our economy after the damage is done by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Penang South Reclamation is that economic booster that will bring Penang to the future. Penangites voted for PH which is a mandate for this project. The entity Penangites rejected in the last election was BN which Gerakan was the main component then.

Lee Chun Kit SA for Pulau Tikus

Media statement by Lee Chun Kit in Penang on Sunday, 12th September 2021