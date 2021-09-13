Prime Minister Ismail Sabri should clearly and unequivocally reject PAS proposal

PAS Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (religious affairs) Idris Ahmad assurances that the enactment of a bill to control the propagation of non-Muslim religions will not affect the freedom of religion enshrined in the Federal Constitution for non-Muslim lacks credibility and reliability. This is due to PAS dismal record of outright hostility or failing to respect the non-Muslim community with its leaders wanting to curtail the constitutional rights of non-Muslims or diminish the participation of non-Muslims in everyday life or in the government, not just in matters of religion.

Further Idris’ clarification that such a law would apply only to adherents of Islam and not other religions is not reflected by the title of the proposed enactment, which is offensive to non-Muslims. If freedom of non-Muslims is respected and the Syariah law only applies to adherents of Islam, then the title of the enactment should not be the Control on the Propagation of non-Muslim Religions Bill.

Even if the proposed Syariah enactment is applied only in the Federal Territory, it is unacceptable to many Malaysians. Many Muslims have rejected the proposal from PAS that appears to restrict the basic constitutional right of freedom of religion of non-Muslims. Malaysia together with Sabah and Sarawak, is a multi-cultural and multi-religious state, and our diverse community have lived in harmony and peace.

This should not be taken for granted and put at risk by the dangerous policies of PAS Ministers that threaten national unity and religious harmony. The Prime Minister Ismail Sabri should clarify that this is not the intent of his government. Ismail should clearly and unequivocally reject PAS proposal, emanating from the extremist and sectarian politics of PAS, because it is contrary and directly threatens his vision of Keluarga Malaysia.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 13th September 2021