Gerakan and the rest of PN and BN or whatever they call themselves today need to think of the Penang South Reclamation as a stimulus to rebuild Penang’s economy that has been damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic

Gerakan and the rest of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) or whatever they call themselves today need to think of the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) as a stimulus to rebuild Penang’s economy that has been damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently the President of the United States Joe Biden had unveiled a $3 Trillion plan in New Spending for the Economy of the US and it will be with a giant infrastructure plan included. All these are done in order to boost the economy of the US that has been damaged as well by the pandemic. (https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/22/business/biden-infrastructure-spending.html)

The Malaysian Federal Government in which Gerakan is a coalition member of, is also focusing on infrastructure in their plans for economic revival. Does this mean Gerakan is not interested in seeing Penang recover from this pandemic? Or is Gerakan completely clueless about what is going on in their own coalition? Is Gerakan only in coalitions for power and money?

Gerakan owes Penangites an alternative plan for economic revival if they are opposing the PH’s plans. Otherwise Gerakan must admit that they don’t mind seeing Penang fail and Penangites suffer as long as they please their masters in UMNO and Bersatu.

Lee Chun Kit SA for Pulau Tikus

Media statement by Lee Chun Kit in Penang on Monday, 13th September 2021