Lets co-operate to end the longest Covid-19 wave in the world causing two million Covid-19 cases and some 22,000 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia instead of spending the next 10 to 18 month on political intrigues, plots and counterplots, though any new 10th Prime Minister in such circumstances will not be Anwar Ibrahim

Pakatan Harapan has signed a Memorandum of Undertstanding on Transformation and Political Stability with the ninth Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri.

Lets co-operate to end the longest Covid-19 wave in the world causing two million Covid-19 cases and some 22,000 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia instead of spending the next 10 to 18 months on political intrigues, plots and counterplots though any new 10th Prime Minister in such circumstances will not be Anwar Ibrahim.

In two days’ time, we will celebrate the 58th Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2021.

On the 57th Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2020, there were a cumulative total of 10,031 Covid-19 cases and 128 Covid-19 deaths. In the last 12 months, Covid-19 cases have increased by over 200 times to over two million Covid-19 cases, while Covid-19 deaths have increased by nearly 170 times to nearly 22,000 Covid-19 deaths.

We do not want this rate of exponential increase to continue for the next 12 months or we will see more Covid-19 cases than Malaysia’s population and an alarming total of over three million Covid-19 deaths at the 59th Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2022.

The ravages and destruction to lives and livelihoods, as well as to the national economy must stop, so that Malaysia can embark on economic, social and national recovery.

By the next Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2022, Malaysia should be well on the road to recovery and normality.

If Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or politics can put aside their differences and unite single-mindedly to end the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a chance we can succeed.

If we continue to allow our differences to take precedence over the Covid-19 pandemic, then we are inexorably hurtling towards a failed state.

Malaysia is capable of better things.

We do not want to be a kleptocracy or a kakistocracy.

We want to be a world-class great nation or in the words of Bapa Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman six decades ago, to be “a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world”.

But we cannot be “a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world” if we cannot win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and cannot break loose from the longest Covid-19 wave in the world since last September, which have caused over two million Covid-19 cases and some 22,000 Covid-19 deaths in the last 12 months!

This is the time that Malaysians show the world that Malaysia can do better.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 14th September 2021