Call on Ministers who oppose government appeal against High Court decision that children born overseas to Malaysian mothers are entitled to Malaysian citizenship by operation of law to jointly raise the issue to withdraw the government appeal at this week’s Cabinet meeting

I call on Ministers who oppose the government appeal against the High Court decision that children born overseas to Malaysian mothers are entitled to Malaysian citizenship by operation of law to jointly raise the issue to withdraw the government appeal at this week’s Cabinet meeting.

So far, at least three federal Ministers had expressed their support for the High Court ruling, namely the de facto Law Minister, Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Rina Harun, and the Plantation, Family and Community Development Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Are there no other Cabinet Ministers who are in support of the High Court ruling, like the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Nancy Shukri, the Higher Education Minister, Noraini Ahmad and the Minister for National Unity Halimah Mohamed Sadique?

Wan Junaidi, Rina Harun and Zuraida Kamaruddin should jointly raise the issue of the government appeal at the Cabinet meeting this week and should canvass for support on the issue from other Ministers before the Cabinet meeting.

This is a test as to what is the extent of their support for the hHigh Court decision that children born overseas to Malaysian mothers are entitled to Malaysian citizenship by operation of law.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Tuesday, 14th September 2021