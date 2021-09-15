Khairy should explain why after two weeks, Malaysia is still world’s Top 7th in daily new Covid-19 cases and world’s Top Three in daily Covid-19 deaths, and when Malaysia will get out of the World’s Top 20 in both categories

The new Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin should explain why after two weeks in office, Malaysia is still world’s No. 7 in daily new Covid-19 cases and the world’s Top 3rd nation in daily Covid-19 deaths, and when Malaysia will get out of the world’s Top 20 nations in both categories.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 15,669 new Covid-19 cases, ranking as the world’s Top 7th in daily new Covid-19 cases, after United States (117,433 cases), Turkey (27,802 cases), India (27,4290), UK (26,628), Iran (22,329), Philippines (18,056).

In daily Covid-19 deaths which recorded 463 deaths yesterday, Malaysia only lost out to two other countries, namely United States with 1,826 Covid-19 deaths and Brazil (650 deaths). We even beat Iran (408), India (280), Indonesia (250), the Philippines (222) and United Kingdom (185).

In the last 13 days, Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 cases had been hovering between 15,669 cases yesterday to 21,176 cases on Sept. 10, while Indonesia had been scoring four-digit figures between 2,577 cases on Sept. 13 to 8,955 cases on Sept. 2.

Can Khairy explain the reasons for this great discrepancy between the four-digit cases in Indonesia with the five-digit cases in Malaysia?

In July, Khairy said that the new few months would be most crucial in Malaysia’s journey out of the woods from the Covid-19 pandemic with regard to the National Immunisation Programme (NIP).

But instead of reaching the daily administration of half-a-million dosage of vaccine, there had been stalling in the vaccination process, the target reached was only quarter of a million in the last few days.

Can Khairy explain?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 15th September 2021