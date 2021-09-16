Fulfilling the pledges of Malaysia Day

Malaysia celebrates the 58th Malaysia Day with the dark clouds of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession still hovering over us with both Sarawak and Sabah amongst the two worst affected states in the country. Whilst we look for the light at the end of the tunnel of rising infections and deaths, we must not forget to hold the government to the pledges of the Malaysia 1963 Agreement.

First is the restoration of the constitutional status of Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia as the three regions that make up Malaysia with all the attendant fundamental rights and liberties. There must be a constitutional amendment to recognise this reality to ensure that the unique lives and lifestyles of a diverse Malaysia respecting all cultures and religions is protected and preserved. This has assumed importance following growing concerns that PAS Ministers in the Federal government are proposing Syariah laws that appear to jeopardise the fundamental rights of freedom of religion of non-Muslims.

Second is the recognition of the autonomy of Sabah and Sarawak where the government cannot impose the same rules applied to Peninsular Malaysia. This is not only about the cultural, religious and economic rights of Sabah and Sarawak, it is also about respecting Sabah and Sarawak as distinct entities that make up the Malaysian Federation.

Finally, economic development must be brought up on par with Peninsular Malaysia. Both states should always enjoy the largest share of development funds as well as have a say in how these development funds allocated by the Federal government are distributed. Decentralisation should be adopted to ensure that decisions that impact on both states are not decided by officials in their air-conditioned offices thousands of miles away.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) for Transformation and Stability between the Prime Minister and four top Pakatan Harapan Leaders in Parliament House on 13 September 2021, where the MA63 was one of the key clauses, gives some hope that there will finally be some progress. PH is willing to work with the 5 Federal government Ministers in the Steering Committee overseeing the implementation of the MOU to see how we can fulfil the pledges and promises of Malaysia Day 58 years ago.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

2021 Malaysia Day Message by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 16th September 2021