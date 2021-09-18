DAP is concerned at the decision of the National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) has elected Zamri Yaakob, the elder brother of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as their new chairperson

DAP is concerned at the decision of the National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) has elected Zamri Yaakob, the elder brother of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as their new chairperson. Despite the Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) for Transformation and Stability between the Prime Minister and PH not mentioning anything about appointments to Cabinet or GLCs, there is no doubt that appointments that reeks of political pay-off in exchange for support, conflict of interest or nepotism would increase greater scrutiny or scepticism about the government’s commitment towards the institutional reforms mentioned in the MOU.

The MOU is focused on the National COVID-19 Reset Plan to overcome the failures of the past to better manage the COVID-19 pandemic to allow the economy to reopen and the RM45 billion Economic Turnaround Plan to pull the economy out the recession as well as those areas of institutional reforms agreeable by both the government and PH. Despite the MOU not covering other areas not mentioned, let me state categorically that if fundamental constitutional rights are adversely affected, the MOU would also cease to have effect and be nullified.

These fundamental constitutional rights would cover any attempts to jeopardise the rights of Muslims and status of Islam as well as the rights of non-Muslims and freedom of religion to practice their own religion amongst non-Muslims. Racist and extremist groups within the government should stop any intention of imposing Syariah laws on non-Muslims or restrict the practice of their religion in accordance with the Federal Constitution. Touching on the constitutional rights of Malaysians, whether Muslims or non-Muslims, is not the “Keluarga Malaysia” way espoused by the Prime Minister.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 18th September 2021