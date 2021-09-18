Gerakan is wondering why they keep getting rejected in the polls, all they have to do is look into a mirror

This is a reply to this report: https://malaysiagazette.com/2021/09/17/kerajaan-p-pinang-belakangi-suara-rakyat-dalam-isu-psr-gerakan/

I have had enough of the allegations created by the Penang Gerakan Chairman about the PSR. I have explained time and again that this project had been given a mandate as it was a promise we had made to Penangites in GE14 and we have received a mandate for the project. Gerakan Penang on the other hand, was rejected by the Penang electorate.

Might I remind the Gerakan Penang chairman that besides just calling for the cancellation of projects, please tell Penangites what are his alternative plans for Penang’s future? Especially after the economical damage done by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent mishandling by the Perikatan Nasional government which Gerakan is so proud to be part of?

Seems like Gerakan has completely no plans is just making statements for the sake of it. Let us remind Penangites that the previous Gerakan-led State Government got Penang the label of “Darul Sampah”. So, the party that messed up Penang is now trying to lecture the current Penang State Government on what the people want? Trust me, no Penangite wanted the “Darul Sampah” label that Gerakan got for us.

Gerakan failed Penangites and the Pakatan Harapan Penang State Government does not want to fail. That’s why we have been so adamant about the PSR project. Since the project has been offered and voted upon by Penangites in the last GE with a bigger majority than the 2013 GE, I think it is safe to say that Penangites want this. So Gerakan and the so called “neutral” NGOs who are BN and PN linked are traitors to the will of Penangites.

If Gerakan is wondering why they keep getting rejected in the polls, all they have to do is look into a mirror.

Lee Chun Kit SA for Pulau Tikus

Media statement by Lee Chun Kit in Penang on Saturday, 18th September 2021