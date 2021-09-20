CSR MOU may fail as Ismail Sabri government is not Pakatan Harapan government but any such failure must not stem from Pakatan Harapan parties not honouring their commitments under MOU

One question that is frequently asked in DAP zoom meetings throughout the country is whether the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri and Pakatan Harapan can fail.

Yes, the CSR MOU can fail as the Ismail Sabri government is not a Pakatan Harapan government, but any such failure must not stem from Pakatan Harapan parties not honouring their commitments under the MOU.

As the Pakatan Harapan parties have given their commitments in the MOU, we must have the integrity, honesty and principles to ensure that we honour our undertakings in the MOU.

As the Ismail Sabri government is not a Pakatan Harapan Government, there are many things which the Ismail Sabri government is doing which the Pakatan Harapan parties, leaders and MPs cannot agree with.

We will remain an articulate and outspoken opposition to measures and policies which we cannot accept, but we must remain committed to our undertakings in the CSR MOU.

The ninth Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri, has also given solemn undertaking on various matters on the No.1 issue in the country, to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, and to reset the country through institutional and parliamentary reforms.

If Ismail Sabri does not honour his undertakings, and the CSR MOU fails,, then let the people understand clearly and categorically where the faults lie and why the CSR MOU has failed.

But I am glad to see Ismail Sabri beginning to implement various proposals in the CSR MOU, particularly on the Covid-19 pandemic – which are good signs.

However, there are certainly “red lines” which neither side should violate, as for instance, Malaysia becoming more kleptocratic, authoritarian and undemocratic.

The CSR MOU is an excellent opportunity to see policy changes in the county;

I first raised the need for anti-hopping legislation in Parliament fifty years ago and it is good to see this is one of the issues agreed by both side in the CSR MOU.

There is a special reference in the CSR MOU which is very significant – ensuring judicial independence.

I think the very mention of ensuring judicial independence had done more than anything else to reaffirm the commitment of the Malaysian society, irrespective of political differences, to the important constitutional principles of the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.

This would involve a major work-in-progress but a start has been made in the the CSR MoU and the Steering Committee, which under the CSR MOU will be responsible for the implementation of the memorandum of understanding, has a most creative and challenging role to set the country on the path of a world-class great nation status.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Speech by Lim Kit Siang to Selangor DAP leaders at a zoom meeting on the CSR MOU on Sunday, 12th September 2021 at 9 pm