Great reservations that Muhyiddin, the person responsible for the losing war against the Covid-19 pandemic and millions of Covid-19 cases and tens of thousands of Covid-19 deaths is Chairman of National Recovery Council

I have grave reservations that Muhyiddin Yassin, the person responsible for the losing war against the Covid-19 pandemic and the millions of Covid-19 cases and tens of thousands of Coivid-19 deaths is Chairman of the National Recovery Council.

Muhyiddin said yesterday that he has been given the same amount of authority as when he was Prime Minster to make decisions for the National Recovery Plan (NRP) except when it involves money.

When Muhyiddin became Prime Minister on March 1, 2020, there were 29 Covid-19 cases and zero Covid-19 deaths. When he resigned as Prime Minister 17 months and 16 days later on August 16, 2021, there were a cumulative total of 1,424,639 Covid-19 cases and 12,780 Covid-19 deaths.

Now, there are 2,121,934 Covid-19 cases and 24,078 Covid-19 deaths.

When Malaysia celebrated the 63rd National Day on August 31, 2020, Malaysia was ranked No. 89 among nations in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

We are likely to overtake Peru on Thursday and be ranked No. 20 among nations in the world for the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

If there is any one person who must assume responsibility for Malaysia becoming one of the worst performing nations in the world in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, that one person is Muhyiddin Yassin and nobody else.

We are now told that under Muhyddin’s premiership, there had been under-reporting of the Covid-19 deaths and that there is a huge backlog of corpses in the government hospitals awaiting analysis and post-mortems.

Even up to now, after one month of the change of Health Minister, the Ministry of Health is still unable to clear the backlog of Covid-19 deaths in the hospital morgues.

I have asked the new Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin, to make a Ministerial statement in Parliament on the true position of Covid-19 deaths and the Brought-in-Dead Covid-19 death cases, but they had fallen on deaf ears.

Yesterday, more than a month after the change of Health Minister, there were 334 deaths including 84 BIDs – placing Malaysia as the world’s Top No.6th country among nations in the world for daily Covid-19 deaths

Why is Khairy refusing to give a full disclosure about the true position of Covid-19 deaths in the country?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021